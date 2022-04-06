Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Decreased by William Blair

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($3.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.58). William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHVN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.41.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

