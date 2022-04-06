Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Raised by Analyst

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LTHM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Livent by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

