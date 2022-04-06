Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Wendy’s Company Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WEN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

WEN stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

