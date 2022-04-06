Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut by Oppenheimer

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.72.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $165.74 on Monday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day moving average of $182.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 54.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $613,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 320,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,668,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

