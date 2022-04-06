Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Century Communities, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Century Communities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $4.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.39. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.03 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share.

CCS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $86.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 81.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 31.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

