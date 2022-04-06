Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Lifted by Analyst

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.08. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $1,300,707.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,473 shares of company stock valued at $45,928,772. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

