Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

MSM stock opened at $84.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,022,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after buying an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

