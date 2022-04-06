Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Lifted by Piper Sandler

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PMT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

