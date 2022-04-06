Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Raised by Analyst

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BSRR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.09. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

