Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Down 9.2%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 15,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,051,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47.

In related news, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $25,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $26,389.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,236.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 147.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 63,856 shares during the period. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

