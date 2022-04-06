Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Acquires $22,079.44 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 3,596 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $22,079.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 774 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,744.62.

On Friday, March 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,464 shares of Quest Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $9,120.72.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 5,855 shares of Quest Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,593.75.

Shares of Quest Resource stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 million, a P/E ratio of 76.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.35. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

