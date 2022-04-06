Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Gap Up to $113.73

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.73, but opened at $116.48. Quidel shares last traded at $114.22, with a volume of 9,653 shares changing hands.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average of $124.35.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

