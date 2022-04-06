Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Qumu alerts:

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the second quarter worth $138,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qumu by 147.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qumu (Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.