Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) Trading Up 3.1%

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.99. 3,076,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,657,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.
The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.99.
Raging River Exploration Company Profile (TSE:RRX)
Read More
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Raging River Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raging River Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.