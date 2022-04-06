Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $69.19 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for $3.01 or 0.00006919 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00045872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.18 or 0.07316682 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,705.81 or 1.00554367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00050783 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 23,007,889 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

