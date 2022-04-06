Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.05

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.05 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.41). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 3,486,040 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The stock has a market cap of £45.35 million and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.05.
About Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)
