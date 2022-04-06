Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $18.68. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ranpak shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 1,118 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Ranpak alerts:

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,530,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 553,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,825,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,851,000 after acquiring an additional 171,962 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,544,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,030,000 after acquiring an additional 239,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 38,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.