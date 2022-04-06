Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $18.68. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ranpak shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 1,118 shares changing hands.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.00 and a beta of 1.23.
Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter.
Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)
Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.
