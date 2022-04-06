Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $22.66. 12,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 13,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.
