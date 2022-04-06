Raymond James Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CG. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.44.

CG opened at C$12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.36.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.81%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

