Raymond James Downgrades Enviva (NYSE:EVA) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVA. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. Enviva has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -471.23%.

In other news, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Enviva in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enviva by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

