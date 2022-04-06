RDA Financial Network Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Target were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $214.79 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

