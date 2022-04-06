RDA Financial Network Makes New $224,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $253.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.71. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $222.82 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

