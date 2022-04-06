RDA Financial Network Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after acquiring an additional 612,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after buying an additional 1,257,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,650,000 after buying an additional 95,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,421,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,734,000 after purchasing an additional 616,215 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.