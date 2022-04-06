RDA Financial Network Sells 4,161 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

MUB opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

