RDA Financial Network Sells 4,556 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 85,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period.

SPLG stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.87.

