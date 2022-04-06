RDA Financial Network Sells 4,789 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,803,000 after buying an additional 179,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,739,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 219.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 211,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

