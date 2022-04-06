Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grainger (GRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Grainger (LON: GRI) recently:

4/6/2022 – Grainger had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/1/2022 – Grainger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.74) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Grainger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 390 ($5.11) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Grainger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.74) price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Grainger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.74) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Grainger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.74) price target on the stock.

GRI stock traded down GBX 2.55 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 300.25 ($3.94). 1,011,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. Grainger plc has a twelve month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.46).

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80), for a total value of £717,758.70 ($941,322.89).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

