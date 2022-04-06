Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grainger (GRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Grainger (LON: GRI) recently:
- 4/6/2022 – Grainger had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/1/2022 – Grainger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.74) price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Grainger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 390 ($5.11) price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – Grainger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.74) price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – Grainger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.74) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Grainger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.74) price target on the stock.
GRI stock traded down GBX 2.55 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 300.25 ($3.94). 1,011,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 302.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. Grainger plc has a twelve month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.46).
In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80), for a total value of £717,758.70 ($941,322.89).
