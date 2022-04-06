Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,200 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.48) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.98) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.30) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,005.45 ($91.87).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($105.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

