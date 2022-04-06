Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. 52,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,780. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 836,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,044.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.