Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $398.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $398.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.44 million and the lowest is $380.90 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $352.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $30,748,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. 1,184,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.41. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

