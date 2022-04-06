Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.48. 7,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,970,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,750 shares of company stock worth $1,608,835. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 5.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Redfin by 132.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 49.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Redfin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

