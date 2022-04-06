Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 18,000 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $545,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RLAY opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

