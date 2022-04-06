Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.88, but opened at $31.40. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 12,657 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $545,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,856 shares of company stock worth $2,184,079. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. Analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

