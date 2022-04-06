Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Trading Down 7.6%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 61,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 136,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $120.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative return on equity of 340.25% and a negative net margin of 240.44%.

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform, which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

