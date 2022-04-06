Relx (LON:REL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,278.11

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,278.11 ($29.88) and traded as high as GBX 2,445 ($32.07). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,445 ($32.07), with a volume of 2,936,752 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,892 ($37.93) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,330 ($30.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($34.16) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,412.67 ($31.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of £47.34 billion and a PE ratio of 32.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,271.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,278.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 35.50 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

In other news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.81), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($413,373.00).

About Relx (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

