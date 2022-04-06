Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $2.51 on Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $582.41 million and $25.49 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00005791 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00035673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00104509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 231,614,572 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

