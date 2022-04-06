Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT Raised to €14.50 at Barclays

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYYGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REPYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

REPYY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,309. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

