Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT Raised to €14.50 at Barclays

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REPYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

REPYY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,309. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

