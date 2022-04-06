Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) will post $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the highest is $2.94 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $12.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.00. 11,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,961. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,246,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,394,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Republic Services by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after acquiring an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

