Research Analysts Offer Predictions for New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

NRZ stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

