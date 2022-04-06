Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Banco Santander (SAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Banco Santander (BME: SAN):

4/1/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.00 ($4.40) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/31/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €5.00 ($5.49) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/30/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.90 ($3.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/24/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.80 ($4.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/21/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.80 ($4.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/14/2022 – Banco Santander had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.30 ($4.73) to €3.70 ($4.07).

3/8/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.90 ($3.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/2/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.30 ($4.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.70 ($4.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/15/2022 – Banco Santander had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.00 ($4.40). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.10 ($4.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/8/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.40 ($3.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/7/2022 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.50 ($4.95) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.