Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mogo (MOGO)

3/25/2022 – Mogo had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$10.25.

3/24/2022 – Mogo was given a new C$8.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Mogo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Mogo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Mogo was given a new C$8.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:MOGO opened at C$3.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.56. Mogo Inc. has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$13.95.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

