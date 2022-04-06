Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.

3/17/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $99.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,598. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,774,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

