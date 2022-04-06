Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/5/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/25/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/22/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.
- 3/17/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/9/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/1/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/5/2022 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $99.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,598. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,774,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
