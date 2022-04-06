Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.10

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 3350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after purchasing an additional 320,016 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 367,014 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 32,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

