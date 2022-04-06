Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

NASDAQ RGP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 190,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,649. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $549.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.