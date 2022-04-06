Reviewing Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) & Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Bay National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $119.69 million 2.92 $43.52 million $6.03 8.09 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Peoples Financial Services and Bay National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peoples Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.90%. Given Peoples Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Financial Services is more favorable than Bay National.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 36.36% 10.36% 1.08% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial Services (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

About Bay National (Get Rating)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

