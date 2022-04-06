Reviewing Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) & Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danaos and Imperial Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $689.51 million 2.79 $1.05 billion $51.17 1.82 Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 5.48 N/A N/A N/A

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Danaos and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 1 1 0 2.50 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaos presently has a consensus price target of $107.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Danaos’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Danaos is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 152.70% 20.23% 10.49% Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Danaos beats Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danaos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 8, 2022, the company owned three medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

