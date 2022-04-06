Reviewing Newell Brands (NWL) and The Competition

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Newell Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newell Brands and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $10.59 billion $572.00 million 16.16 Newell Brands Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.48

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Newell Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Newell Brands has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newell Brands’ peers have a beta of 2.13, meaning that their average share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Newell Brands pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Newell Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 3 2 1 2.67 Newell Brands Competitors 116 669 789 40 2.47

Newell Brands currently has a consensus price target of $29.43, suggesting a potential upside of 36.94%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.88%. Given Newell Brands’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newell Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands 5.40% 19.43% 5.40% Newell Brands Competitors 3.94% 3.26% 5.07%

Summary

Newell Brands beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands. The Home Appliances segment offers kitchen appliances under the Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Home Solutions segment provides food and home storage; fresh preserving; vacuum sealing; and gourmet cookware, bakeware, cutlery, and home fragrance products under the Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Graco, NUK, Tigex, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Waterman, and X-Acto brands. The Outdoor and Recreation segment provides outdoor and outdoor-related products under the Campingaz, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, and Marmot brands. It serves warehouse clubs, department and drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, home centers, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and distributors, e-commerce, sporting goods, specialty, and travel retailers. The company was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

