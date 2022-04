Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.19

Shares of Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.19 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.23). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 17.60 ($0.23), with a volume of 413,527 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £40.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.63.

About Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

