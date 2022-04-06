RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$26.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

RIOCF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

