RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

